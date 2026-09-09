Evacuations lifted in Long Beach after powerful waves caused damage to homes, boardwalk

Mandatory evacuations were lifted in Long Beach on Wednesday after officials completed inspections at properties affected by the high surf and powerful waves.

Long Beach Fire Capt. Jack Crabtree said no homes were red-tagged, but one property was yellow-tagged by building officials. All remaining homes were deemed safe for entry and residents were being allowed back into their homes.

On Monday, the Long Beach Fire Department issued evacuation orders for about 20 coastal homes after powerful waves began compromising the seawall. Officials received reports that concrete around several homes was being damaged and cracked.

The rough water was caused by Hurricane Marie, which was traveling in the Pacific Ocean. Remnants of the storm impacted several coastal communities in Southern California over the Labor Day weekend.

"Emergency repair work conducted overnight along the seawall held and was effective in providing additional protection to the area," Crabtree said.

He added that crews are continuing their cleanup and recovery efforts in the area.

The boardwalk along the seaside between 63rd Place and 68th Place will remain closed to the public while crews continue working. The Claremont parking lot at 5400 E. Ocean Blvd. has reopened fully for public use.

People are asked to avoid closed areas.