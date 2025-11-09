Watch CBS News
Carjacking suspect crashes truck carrying portable toilets on PCH in Malibu

By
Dean Fioresi
A carjacking suspect who stole a truck hauling portable toilets was arrested on Sunday afternoon following a hit-and-run crash on the Pacific Coast Highway In Malibu. 

Santa Monica police say that the commercial vehicle, a Ford F550 truck that had a trailer with multiple bathrooms as cargo, was taken at around 2:50 p.m. from Third Street and Arizona Avenue. 

The victim had the car taken as the suspect, who hasn't yet been identified, simulated having a weapon during the carjacking, police said. He was last seen driving northbound on PCH before California Highway Patrol officers were alerted to a collision that happened near Big Rock Drive. 

Both CHP and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department personnel responded to the scene of the crash, which they said was a hit-and-run, but the suspect was nowhere to be found. 

At around 4:20 p.m., authorities said that the suspect was found and arrested after he fled towards the shoreline on foot. When the suspect was arrested, authorities said that they did not find a weapon. 

SkyCal was overhead as the man was taken into custody. After the crash, he ran into the ocean before coming to a stop on a small outcrop of rocks just off the beach. He appeared to be unclothed. 

No one was injured during the hit-and-run crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

