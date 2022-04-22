Malibu increases minimum wage to $15.96, hoping to keep local businesses competitive with surrounding cities

In a statement released to the public Thursday, the City of Malibu has announced a minimum wage increase for all businesses within their city limits, effective beginning in July.

The move was made in accordance with the City's Minimum Wage Ordinance that began on Jan. 1, 2022, which calls for an annual increase in minimum wage based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) increases.

Malibu Mayor Paul Grisanti issued his own statement in the release, which read: "Malibu is a compassionate community, with concern for the well-being of people working in our City. At the same time, by mirroring the minimum wage increases of L.A. County and some neighboring cities, we hope to help our local businesses stay competitive and be able to attract excellent staff."

The statement continued to note how the Malibu City Council voted back on an incremental increase in minimum wage beginning in 2016, with the plan of reaching $15 per hour by 2020. At that time, businesses with fewer than 25 employees were allowed a year delay, yet still supposed to reach the same wage by 2021.

However, this time around, those companies "must also adhere to the same minimum wage established by the Ordinance."

"The new wage includes a 6.4% cost of living increase based on the US Bureau of Labor Statistics CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, not seasonally adjusted, in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim statistical region for November 2021," the statement explained.

Additional information on the wage increase can be found on the city's website.