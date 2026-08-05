Malibu officials call for urgency from state agencies in addressing worsening coastal erosion threatening PCH

Erosion has always been a concern for residents who live along the coast, but officials in Malibu say it's becoming a more urgent concern and add that the safety and stability of PCH could be threatened if more isn't done.

City officials say Caltrans has been working for more than a year to take interim steps to protect the roadway but say state and regional partners need to move quicker on permanent stabilization measures, especially with the forecast of El Niño conditions during the upcoming storm season.

"Left unaddressed, the erosion trend will continue to accelerate, removing the material that supports the roadway embankment," Malibu officials said.

CBS LA has reached out to Caltrans and the governor's office for a statement in response to the matter.

In certain areas, erosion has already caused problems for beachgoers. Los Angeles County was forced to close Westward Beach Road and the Point Dume Beach parking lot over the weekend after some especially high tides and the surf.

Officials say the bluff edge is unstable, with erosion creating drop-offs of 8 feet in a few locations. The water lines serving some of the restrooms were also damaged.

There's no estimate of when repairs will be made or when that area will be able to reopen.

Malibu officials say they're constantly assessing conditions up and down the coast and are working with property owners who are trying to rebuild.