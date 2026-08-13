Malibu declares local emergency to clear homeless encampments amid wildfire conditions

The City of Malibu is declaring a local emergency to quickly remove homeless encampments as hazardous fire conditions set in.

A few days ago, Live Fuel Moisture levels in the Santa Monica Mountains fell below 65%, the fire-hazard threshold established by the city council. A lack of LFM means it's dry.

"Declaring a local emergency provides an important proactive measure to reduce wildfire risk and protects lives and homes in Malibu as fire conditions worsen as we move towards the peak fire season," Mayor Bruce Silverstein said in a news release.

The city said the Los Angeles County Fire Department takes fuel samples and tests LFM every two weeks. The most recent fuel sample came in at 63% from the previous reading of 67%.

The declaration allows the city to remove homeless encampments in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones within one day. During normal conditions, state law requires a more extensive notice process, according to the City of Malibu.

"These measures are part of the City's comprehensive, balanced approach that combines compassionate outreach and housing placement with enforcement to protect public safety, public health, and the environment," the city wrote in a news release.

The city said it removes encampments throughout the year to address wildfire, public safety, health and environmental concerns.

Working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Malibu cleared 44 encampments in 2025, 44 in 2024, and 29 in 2023.

The declaration will remain in effect for the duration of the hazardous fire season until: the city has received at least two inches of rain; LFM is at least 80%; and there have been no Fire Weather Watches or Red Flag Warnings in the previous two weeks and there are none in the extended forecast for Malibu.

The 2025 Palisades Fire burned over 23,000 acres, destroying roughly 720 homes in Malibu.