Major traffic collision shuts down lanes in Irvine

The Irvine Police Department was investigating a major traffic collision Friday that shut down lanes.

Officers tweeted the report of the crash around 2:25 p.m. at the intersection of Irvine Boulevard and Axis in Irvine.

"Traffic lanes are closed and we ask motorists to use alternate routes until further notice," the tweet said.

A motorcycle and white Lexus with the airbags deployed could be seen from footage taken by SKY CAL.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. It was unclear how many injuries were reported.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)