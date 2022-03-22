Magnitude-3.4 quake rattles Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga

LA County gas price tops $6 average for first time ever

A magnitude 3.4 earthquake shook Ontario and Rancho Cucamonga early Tuesday morning.

The earthquake struck at 3:33 a.m. about three miles east of the Ontario city center, five miles south of Rancho Cucamonga and 6.8 miles southeast of Fontana, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The epicenter was near Jurupa Street and Commerce Parkway in Ontario.

It occurred at a depth of 4.5 miles.

As of 4:30 a.m., 757 people had reported feeling the quake through USGS's "Did You Feel It?" platform. It was felt as far west as Huntington Beach and as far south as Temecula.

There were no reports of damage or injuries.