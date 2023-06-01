Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Signal Hill

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake hit Signal Hill Wednesday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small tremor happened at about 7:15 p.m. just north of Long Beach. There have been no reports of damages or injuries as of 7:30 p.m.

The relatively small earthquake happened next to Long Beach Airport. USGS

It struck at a depth of 4.8 kilometers or approximately 3 miles.

Within the past day, a few earthquakes have struck California, Mexico and the adjacent coast. The strongest one hit just off the coast of Northern California. It was a magnitude-3.9 tremor.