Did you feel it? Magnitude 2.6 earthquake hits Signal Hill

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A magnitude-2.6 earthquake hit Signal Hill Wednesday evening. 

According to the United States Geological Survey, the small tremor happened at about 7:15 p.m. just north of Long Beach. There have been no reports of damages or injuries as of 7:30 p.m.

The relatively small earthquake happened next to Long Beach Airport. USGS

It struck at a depth of 4.8 kilometers or approximately 3 miles.  

Within the past day, a few earthquakes have struck California, Mexico and the adjacent coast. The strongest one hit just off the coast of Northern California. It was a magnitude-3.9 tremor. 

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:27 PM

