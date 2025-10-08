Watch CBS News
Magic Johnson named Grand Marshal of 2026 Rose Parade

With the theme of "The Magic in Team Work" for the 137th Rose Parade, who would be better to assist with the festivities than Magic himself?

During a news conference on Wednesday, Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Mark Leavens announced that the Grand Marshal of the 2026 Rose Parade will be Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin "Magic" Johnson.

Johnson, who was drafted by the Lakers in 1979, played 13 seasons in the Purple and Gold, winning five NBA championships. Regarded as one of the greatest point guards of all time, Johnson says he grew up watching the parade from Michigan.

"I'm still in disbelief," he said. "I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would one day become the grand marshal."

While Johnson is known for his NBA career in the 1980s and 90s, he's remained a central and iconic figure in L.A. since with philanthropic efforts and his role as a minority owner of the Dodgers. 

"I love this city and this is just another thing the city has given back to me," he said. 

