LA Rises philanthropy group launched by Gov. Newsom to accelerate fire rebuild

Gov. Gavin Newsom has launched a new initiative to accelerate the recovery of areas devastated by recent fires with the help of Magic Johnson, 2028 Olympics chairperson and president Casey Wasserman and Dodgers Chairman Mark Walter.

The philanthropic group named LA Rises kicks off with $100 million in seed funding from Walter, the Mark Walter Family Foundation, and the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. The goal of the initiative is to raise more funds through private donations to supplement local and state resources for rebuilding in the fire zones where entire neighborhoods have been wiped out.

"With Mark, Earvin and Casey's proven leadership and deep commitment to Los Angeles, we'll tap into the enormous creativity, experience, and resources of the private sector, alongside local, state, and federal efforts, to deliver a recovery that benefits all Angelenos," Newsom said.

As city and county leaders craft recovery plans for their communities with the assistance of state and federal resources and the removal of red tape, tapping into additional private-sector funding will be key to expedite rebuilding.

"We're bringing together the best resources and biggest hearts across California to ensure that every Angeleno — no matter their race, socioeconomic status, or neighborhood — has a chance to rebuild and thrive," Magic said. "This isn't just about recovery; it's about restoring communities while also making them more resilient and better than before."

Similarly, Mayor Karen Bass recently announced her plans for rebuilding after the Palisades Fire, as she enlisted Steve Soboroff as chief recovery officer. His role is to coordinate the reconstruction of the community with the mayor's office and city agencies to get it done as soon as possible.

"He will recommend a comprehensive city strategy for rebuilding and for expediting. Expediting is a very important word here. We want to expedite the return of residents, businesses, schools, nonprofits and parks," Bass said.

LA Rises will receive financial support from California Rises, a statewide recovery initiative founded by the governor and First Partner Siebel Newsom after the 2018 Camp Fire.