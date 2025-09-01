Watch CBS News
Death investigation launched after body found in MacArthur Park Lake water

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A death investigation was launched in the MacArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles after a man's body was pulled from the lake on Monday morning. 

Officers were called to the MacArthur Park Lake, which is located in the 2200 block of W. Sixth Street, at around 11:30 a.m. after someone spotted a body floating in the water, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

They're unsure how he ended up in the lake. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after he was pulled from the water. The victim has not yet been identified. 

Police say that he was fully clothed. They're unsure if he was homeless. 

The Los Angeles Office of Medical Examiner will work to identify the man and determine the cause of death. 

