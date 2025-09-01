Death investigation launched after body found in MacArthur Park Lake water

A death investigation was launched in the MacArthur Park neighborhood of Los Angeles after a man's body was pulled from the lake on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the MacArthur Park Lake, which is located in the 2200 block of W. Sixth Street, at around 11:30 a.m. after someone spotted a body floating in the water, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They're unsure how he ended up in the lake. He was declared dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after he was pulled from the water. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say that he was fully clothed. They're unsure if he was homeless.

The Los Angeles Office of Medical Examiner will work to identify the man and determine the cause of death.