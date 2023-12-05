Lyft offers LA County senior citizens and those with disabilities a holiday ride discount

Lyft is making rides for senior citizens and those with disabilities in LA County more affordable for the holiday season.

As a way to relieve some stress for the most vulnerable, the rideshare company partnered with the Southern California Resources for Independent Living for free ride credits, beginning Dec. 1 and continuing through the end of the year.

"Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but for those living with a disability or who are elderly, it can be especially difficult," Nicholas Johnson with Lyft said.

Qualifying riders can get a ride code for up to $10 off their next two rides, according to Lyft.

"Lyft's mission is to make travel easier, and by helping remove some of these pain points, we hope to improve these individuals' holiday travel experience so they can spend more time with the ones they love," Johnson said.

To access the credit, disabled and elderly riders can contact the organization in their area to receive a ride code or help them order their next ride, including wheelchair-accessible vehicle rides where available, using the code.