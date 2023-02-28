Big Bear 'critically low' on food and fuel after severe storm traps residents

Big Bear residents are in a dire situation after all the routes leading to the area have remained closed since Friday with no estimated time of reopening.

The closure has frustrated many not only residents trying to return home but also those trying to leave. Authorities have set up roadblocks throughout San Bernardino County.

"I'm livid," said one resident. "There's been cars coming down all day long, two-wheel drive. We all have four-wheel drive with chains and they won't escort us up."

Caltrans crews try to clear roadways to allow residents and non-residents to enter Big Bear. KCAL News

On Monday, county officials declared a local emergency seeking state and federal help to clear snow from the mountain highways.

"Today's emergency declaration is an important step which will elevate the state's response to this extreme weather event," said Board of Supervisors Chair Dawn Rowe, whose Third District includes the impacted mountain communities. "Our team of state and local partners will continue working round-the-clock on a coordinated and comprehensive strategy to bring relief and resources to our residents, while also prioritizing the safety of all."

The routes reopened briefly but only for the California Highway Patrol, which was escorting seven tractor-trailers full of food over the weekend. However, it was not enough.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, gas stations and grocery stores reached critically low levels of food and fuel on Monday.

Grocery stores in the area disputed this claim, saying that their stores were operating fine following the delivery over the weekend.

"We're getting to the end of where we can be comfortable just feeding our child," said another resident, who is trapped with his newborn and wife. "It's frustrating."

The resident added that he felt forgotten.

The California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans, said they have been working around the clock to reopen single pathways along major roadways for first responders and medical personnel. As of Monday afternoon, residents and non-residents are not allowed up the mountain and there is no estimate on when the mountain highways will reopen.

County officials asked all drivers, residents and non-residents, to stay away from the area for road crews, first responders and supply vehicles to get up to the mountain using the limited number of cleared roads.

In response to this crisis, the American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Redlands East Valley High School at 31000 east Colton Avenue for mountain residents seeking safe shelter amid the road closures.

In response to mountain-area road closures caused by winter weather, we have opened a shelter at Redlands East Valley High School (31000 E Colton Ave) for mountain residents unable to return home and seeking safe shelter. pic.twitter.com/028UFDn2M4 — American Red Cross Southern California Region (@SoCal_RedCross) February 27, 2023

The shelter will be fully staffed and resources will be available until 8 p.m. After tonight, Resources will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.