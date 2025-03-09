Los Feliz church targeted by alleged arsonist on Ash Wednesday

An investigation is underway after a Catholic church in Los Feliz was targeted by an alleged arsonist on Ash Wednesday.

A photo of a burned pew at Our Mother of Good Counsel church in Los Feliz. Our Mother of Good Counsel - Los Angeles/Instagram

The incident happened at Our Mother of Good Counsel, located in the 2000 block of Vermont Avenue at around 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. By the time officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene.

Photos shared on the church's Instagram account show multiple burned pews, a scorched pillar and shattered stained glass windows.

In response to the incident, members of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles shared a statement.

"Any act of vandalism on a house of worship is concerning and disheartening," the statement said. "Our Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Community has been faithfully serving parishioners in the Los Angeles area for 100 years. Our prayers are with the Mother of Good Counsel parish community."