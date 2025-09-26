Los Angeles Zoo welcomes 2 baby girl chimpanzees

The Los Angeles Zoo is celebrating the birth of two baby girl chimpanzees.

Over the past several weeks, two unnamed female chimpanzees were born. The first infant was born on Aug. 20 to 35-year-old mother Yoshi and 26-year-old father Pu'iwa. The second infant was born on Sept. 9 to 18-year-old first-time mother Vindi.

Both infants and their mothers are doing well and are bonding, the L.A. Zoo said.

"These are significant births for the Zoo and both are welcome additions to the dynamic, multi-male, mixed-age troop which closely mirrors the species' natural social structure in the wild," said Candace Sclimenti, curator of mammals at the L.A. Zoo.

Zach Rich/LA Zoo

The L.A. Zoo has a long-standing history of caring for chimpanzees, including a breeding program that is part of the Chimpanzee Species Survival Plan (SSP), which is administered by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The goal is to increase genetic diversity and sustainability of the North American Chimpanzee population.

Senior Animal Keeper Megan Fox said she has known Yoshi and her family for nearly 30 years and it's "lovely to see her as a new mother again."

"Yoshi is an experienced mom and this is Vindi's first baby, but moms and infants are bonding and have been settling into the role of motherhood very well," Fox said. "It's exciting to have these new additions to the troop, and they are adding a whole new social dynamic to the troop."

Chimpanzees are one of the closest genetic relatives. They are native to forests and grasslands in parts of east, west and central Africa. The L.A. Zoo said chimps are known for their facial expressions, gestures and vocalizations.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), chimpanzees are classified as Endangered.