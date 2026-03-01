Los Angeles-area Iranians rally for freedom after U.S. and Israeli military action

For the second day in a row, thousands of people took to the streets of Los Angeles to express their hopes for freedom following the death of Iran's longtime leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed when the U.S. and Israel launched a joint air strike on Iran.

"The people in Iran are the ones putting up the fight, and then people outside of Iran are their voice, to try and amplify that for them," said Tannaz Noori, one of the many who gathered to celebrate what they hope is freedom for Iran.

The crowds once again gathered in Westwood for their celebration, where aerial footage showed members of the group dancing and hugging for what they said was something nearly 50 years in the making.

"We are so excited, we've waited for this moment for 47 years, and finally there is the president in the office who actually listened and did something about it," said another demonstrator.

A plane flew over the crowd, carrying a banner that read, "Thank U Trump from the Iranian people," while the demonstrators on the ground carried a massive Iranian flag that stretched over a block long.

On Sunday, as military operations continue, President Trump said that now is a chance for Iranians to reclaim their nation. Despite the joy, there is still some uncertainty as to who will assume leadership after the Supreme Leader was killed. Some are hoping that Reza Pahlavi, the exiled royal leader, will help lead their transition to a democracy.

"There's a long way to go still, but this is a big step in the process," Noori said. "Khamenei, the head of the snake. So, getting rid of him and starting from there is a huge, huge step for us."

President Trump said Sunday that the operations in Iran would "continue until all of our objectives are achieved." He announced at the same time that he said three U.S. service members will killed during overnight operations and that "there will likely be more before it ends."