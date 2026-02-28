Demonstrators take to streets of Los Angeles after U.S. and Israeli airstrikes on Iran

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of Los Angeles on Saturday in the wake of a U.S. and Israeli strike on Iran overnight, which killed multiple Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Outside of Los Angeles City Hall, dozens of people had gathered to denounce the military operation. Los Angeles is home to the largest Iranian community outside of Iran, prompting many to hit the streets to share their opinions throughout the day on Saturday.

"I want Iranian sovereignty, I want Iranian freedom and rights for the Iranian people, but I think we should leave it up to the Iranian people and Iran to decide that," said Benjamin Petty, one of the protesters.

Some held signs with messages like, "The Fascist Trump Regime Must Go!" while others questioned the violence and impact it could have on the country.

"Every time we get involved with the governments like that in the region, go back and look at Afghanistan, Iraq, just in my own lifetime, the outcome has always been worse for the people," said Collin Hernandez, another protester.

In a video posted to Truth Social, President Trump said that the U.S. is "undertaking a massive and ongoing operation to prevent this very wicked, radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests."

In Westwood, about 15 miles away, the mood was very different, with a large crowd celebrating the actions, saying that they had been waiting for aid from the U.S. government.

"Finally helped innocent Iranians to overcome this murder regime," said one of the demonstrators. "They killed over 40,000 Iranian in the streets and they had to eliminate. It is important for the whole world."

They're calling on Iran's exiled royal leader, Reza Pahlavi, to help lead a transitional government.

"I am sure that if they really get the freedom from this regime, they can bring this light to the whole world," the demonstrator said. "We are so happy that finally they helped us to free Iran."

Los Angeles city leaders and local law enforcement departments noted that they would be increasing their patrols around parts of the city in the wake of the military action.

"We are closely monitoring for any threats to Los Angeles' public safety amid military action in the Middle East," said a statement from Mayor Karen Bass. "While there are no known credible threats at this time, LAPD has stepped up patrols near places of worship, community spaces, and other areas of the city, and we will remain vigilant in protecting our city."