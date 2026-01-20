City won't pursue criminal case against Los Angeles vigilante crosswalk painter after December arrest

A man known for his volunteer vigilantism after painting crosswalks along dangerous Los Angeles intersections will no longer face criminal charges following his December arrest and citation for vandalism.

Jonathan Hale announced during a news conference on Tuesday that his case was dismissed in a virtual hearing. He was arrested in early December after painting a set of crosswalks at the corner of Kelton Avenue and Wilton Avenue in Westwood.

"As of now, the city attorney's office has elected not to pursue a criminal case against me," Hale said. "I have faith in a brighter future for my fellow Angelenos who call these streets home."

Hale is the founder of People's Visions Zero, a group that aims to thwart pedestrian traffic fatalities in the city by painting crosswalks along dangerous intersections. The unsanctioned practice is intended to push the city and county toward improving safety infrastructure for pedestrians.

Jonathan Hale

The group is calling for the city's recommitment to its own Vision Zero, a program adopted by cities across the globe that wish to eliminate traffic deaths.

A die-in protest is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, where People's Vision Zero and other advocates will simulate death on the building's steps to "remember the lives lost" to traffic violence in LA, Hale said.

Hale added on Tuesday that he acknowledged his actions of painting unsanctioned crosswalks is an act of "civil disobedience" and he knew legal consequences would take place at some point.

"I figured that the bubble would pop eventually," he said, adding that he's had friendly interactions with police in the past. "I'm ready to lay in my bed now that I've made it ... I'm just kind of shocked that it ended up with me in [handcuffs]."

He said Tuesday's hearing was no longer than 10 minutes, and while the charges weren't pursued he could be arrested again if he continues painting unsanctioned crosswalks.