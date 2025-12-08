Vigilante volunteer who paints crosswalks at dangerous LA intersections arrested for vandalism

A Los Angeles man who has gained popularity in recent months for his volunteer vigilantism by painting crosswalks at busy and dangerous intersections across the city was arrested over the weekend for alleged vandalism.

Jonathan Hale, who says his work is an act of civil disobedience and a protest with paint brushes, says that he's just doing the work that the city isn't.

"Too many people die for us to not act with urgency on this," Hale said.

He was inspired by a nonprofit organization called Crosswalk Collective, which similarly paints crosswalks across Los Angeles to create safer conditions for pedestrians and drivers. They target intersections or areas where pedestrians have been hit or killed, but only after first asking the city to take action. After a few months without help, they take matters into their own hands.

Hale being put in handcuffs on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Westwood after painting a crosswalk at a busy intersection. Jonathan Hale

He was with a group of other vigilante volunteers on Sunday at the corner of Kelton Avenue and Wilton Avenue in Westwood, painting another set of crosswalks, when he was arrested by Los Angeles police.

Though the crowd of volunteers tried to defend him, an LAPD officer can be heard explaining the arrest in cellphone video captured during his detainment.

"Vandalizing city property without a permit, so I'm gonna ask you all nicely," the officer says. "You can record all you want, but back up, or I will take everybody to jail."

Hale's group has taken street safety into their own hands since July, when they took to the intersections surrounding Stoner Park in the Sawtelle neighborhood of West LA. In that instance, city crews responded to the area days after the volunteer's work first appeared. They removed the community-painted sections and replaced them with the official white paint.

A series of community-painted crosswalks painted at the corner of Kelton and Wilkins in Westwood. CBS LA

The city also installed a roundabout in the area to slow traffic around the busy park. Hale applauds the city for that, but says that their work, permitted or not, will continue.

"I saw this ad on a bus stop mention, it said that guns are the leading cause of death for kids in the United States," Hale said. "I realized that's not true in Los Angeles, I believe cars are the leading cause for kids."

Mayor Karen Bass' office responded to a request for comment from CBS Los Angeles, sharing a statement that said, in part: "Despite communication about City, State and Federal laws and parameters, Jonathan has chosen to continue to pursue his own course of action. Our office called him again today to offer to work together."

Hale says he's open to the idea and that his group would only stop if Mayor Bass' office publicly condemns them or makes safer streets an urgent priority.