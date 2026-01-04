Los Angeles-area Venezuelans have cautious optimism, concerns after Maduro's capture

In the days after the U.S. military captured former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro during an operation early Saturday morning, some Los Angeles-area Venezuelans are sharing their split opinions on the matter.

"We cried. We laughed. We are super happy that it happened," said Yeskia Baker. "We was waiting for almost 30 years."

Baker runs Venezuelan Chamo Cuisine in Pasadena. She says that she couldn't believe the news when her sister called her on Saturday.

"I was like, 'No. It is not happening,'" she said. "Yes, it's real!"

She says that Maduro's capture is a positive for Venezuelans back in her home country who have endured years of suffering, recalling her own departure.

"We have to leave Venezuela because we need food. We need survival. They don't know that kids die because they don't have food, they don't have medicine," Baker said.

Another Pasadena-based business owner with Venezuelan roots said it was a moment they had been waiting for "for many, many years," though she had some noted concerns about the events.

"This is not something that Venezuelans really wanted, I mean, I don't think we wanted to be rescued," said Amara Barroeta, the owner of Amara Cafe. "We've fought for many years for freedom, and we're glad that there's help."

While Baker and Barroeta are some of the many who have shared cautious optimism for what's to come for their homeland, many others have not only voiced their concerns for Venezuela, but also for the U.S. involvement after President Trump said that they would "run the country" until a "judicious transition" could occur.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in downtown LA to denounce the military action and demand the release of Maduro and his wife, who face federal charges in a New York court on Monday. They said that what's happening in Venezuela isn't actually about promoting democracy, but actually about controlling the country's oil reserves.

"Venezuela is a sovereign nation and it's not just in our jurisdiction," said Sean Wakasan, an activist at Saturday's rally. "No one else has a right to overthrow the government and say who should be leading them or not."

Others gathered in South Los Angeles to hold a news conference demanding Maduro's release and denouncing the Trump administration's involvement.

More demonstrators gathered outside of the Chinese Consulate on Sunday, voicing support for what they feel could be a fresh start for Venezuela.

"We are so happy that the dictator was arrest and we are so happy that Venezuela people have the opportunity to guard their freedom," said Ing Dong.

Baker is also hopeful for the future, especially for her family still in Venezuela.

"I want to take my son for the first time to Venezuela," she said. "He never been there. My dad is 85, he wants to go visit his sisters and brothers. So, it's hope."