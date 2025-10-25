Crash sends vehicle into West Los Angeles home, 1 injured

A collision in West Los Angeles on Saturday evening sent a vehicle into a home, leaving one person injured, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at 5:34 p.m. in the intersection of Orange Street and Sweetzer Avenue in the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

After the initial collision, a vehicle struck the exterior of a two-story apartment building. The extent of the structural damage was not immediately clear.

Authorities immediately said no injuries were reported, although the LAFD later said one person was transported to a local trauma center after an on-scene assessment. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately made clear.

The cause of the crash wasn't known as of Saturday evening.

No additional details were immediatley made available.