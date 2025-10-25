Watch CBS News
Local News

Crash sends vehicle into West Los Angeles home, 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A collision in West Los Angeles on Saturday evening sent a vehicle into a home, leaving one person injured, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the crash was reported at 5:34 p.m. in the intersection of Orange Street and Sweetzer Avenue in the Beverly Grove neighborhood.

After the initial collision, a vehicle struck the exterior of a two-story apartment building. The extent of the structural damage was not immediately clear.

Authorities immediately said no injuries were reported, although the LAFD later said one person was transported to a local trauma center after an on-scene assessment. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately made clear.

The cause of the crash wasn't known as of Saturday evening.

No additional details were immediatley made available.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue