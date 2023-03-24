Los Angeles Unified School District campuses reopen Friday following 3-day strike

Los Angeles Unified School District campuses will reopen Friday morning following a three-day strike by teachers and staff this week.

All @LASchools will reopen this Friday, March 24. We are grateful for the assistance and support of our partners, and we look forward to seeing our students and employees back at school. pic.twitter.com/L0nxpXR2j7 — Los Angeles Unified (@LASchools) March 24, 2023

District employees represented by Service Employees International Union Local 99, including bus drivers, custodians, teachers' aides, cafeteria workers and other support staff, were on strike for better pay and more hours for some workers. Teachers with the United Teachers Los Angeles union went on strike in solidarity.

Teachers and staff began walking picket lines Tuesday morning after ongoing negotiations with district administrators failed over the previous week. About 60,000 people were involved in the combined strike.

More than 1,000 LAUSD campuses were closed Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, affecting about 400,000 students in the nation's second largest school district.

SEIU Local 99 employees are seeking a 30-percent raise, more staffing and more hours for part-time workers.

The district has countered with a 23-percent raise and a 3-percent cash bonus and says it's open to further negotiations.

Los Angeles Unified School District administrators and Service Employees International Union Local 99 representatives resumed negotiations Wednesday with the support of L.A. Mayor Karen Bass's office.

SEIU representatives say if they don't come to an agreement with the school district soon, they have not ruled out the possibility they will walk off the job once again.