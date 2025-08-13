How one Los Angeles school is implementing AI in the classroom

How AI can be a gamechanger in the classroom

How AI can be a gamechanger in the classroom

Artificial intelligence is already everywhere – search engines, driverless cars, movies and TV – and now it's even in the classroom.

At Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, students at the high school are using an AI tool that can be a game-changer in the education world. edYOU is in its third year of use at the school, and has virtual avatars, who look and sound like real people, teach, test and track students in their schoolwork.

The AI tools are available to students 24/7, even during breaks, like in the summer.

Sierra Canyon Director of Studies and Math Department Chair Tom Keller has seen a noticeable difference with students since the school started using the technology.

"It's clear that when [students] attend to this and are fully engaged with the app, that it does benefit them," he said.

Students at Sierra Canyon School use an AI tool, edYOU, to receive personalized assistance in their schoolwork.

Max Rincon, a junior at Sierra Canyon, says edYOU helped him learn calculus.

"I'd rather hear someone explain it to me than I guess read [lessons] on a paper," he said. "So the AI explaining it to me whether I'm right or not, helps me a lot."

The tool doesn't replace teachers, but rather assists them. While class must move on to the next unit or subject in a traditional classroom setting when one student still isn't ready, edYOU can help them until they understand it.

As with all AI usage in the rapidly changing world today, its use can be controversial. A recently released study from UC Irvine found that 30% of parents of school-aged children believe the use of AI tools in K-12 education is harmful to students. Just 24% said it's more beneficial.

Many of those who were concerned were worried that AI could spread misinformation or could reduce critical thinking among developing children.

edYOU founder Dr. Michael Everest says the personalization of his tool makes it more useful to students than competitors like Apple's Siri or OpenAI's ChatGPT. He said he understands skeptics, but wants them to keep an open mind with the progressing technology.

"People were scared of the calculator," he said. "The calculator didn't take away math teachers. People were scared of the internet. That didn't take away anything. This is a tool to help make your life easier."