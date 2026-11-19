Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, and he will serve the ban while already on injured reserve.

The All-Pro receiver won't be paid during his suspension, which was announced Thursday.

But thanks to the timing of his ban, Nacua won't miss any games that he wouldn't already miss because of his sprained knee ligaments and turf toe.

Nacua went on injured reserve last week, and he is eligible to return from both IR and his suspension when the Rams (6-4) host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.

The Rams and Nacua have been awaiting his probable suspension for nearly a year, and it was finally announced during their bye week. The NFL said it doesn't consider a player's injury status when announcing discipline at the close of an investigation, and Nacua joins a handful of players who have received disciplinary suspensions in recent years while they were also unable to play for other reasons.

Nacua apologized last December for performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes during an internet livestream, claiming he didn't understand what it meant.

Nacua was then sued in March by a woman who claims he bit her on the arm and made an antisemitic statement during a night of partying on New Year's Eve.

Nacua briefly entered a holistic rehabilitation facility during the offseason, and he told an interviewer before the Rams' season opener that he had misused alcohol in the past.

The scandals colored the rapid rise to stardom for a former fifth-round pick who has been one of the most productive receivers in NFL history over his first four seasons.

Nacua set the NFL record for yards receiving by a rookie in 2023, and he led the league in receptions last season while earning his first All-Pro nod. He has 383 catches for 4,906 yards and 23 touchdowns in just 51 games, with another 44 catches for 654 yards in six playoff games.

Nacua is eligible for a hefty contract extension now, but he has played in just seven games during the final year of his rookie contract.

He has made 70 catches for 715 yards and four touchdowns this season, but Nacua also missed two games with a core muscle injury in September before hurting his knee on the final offensive play of the Rams' win at Washington on Nov. 8.

Despite the injury absences of starting receivers Nacua and Davante Adams, the Rams are on a four-game winning streak. They return from their bye to host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday night.