Rams WR Puka Nacua apologizes for antisemitic gesture, adds more controversy after career game

Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua's tumultuous Thursday started with an apology, and ended with more controversial remarks.

In between, he had a career-best performance.

Nacua apologized Thursday for performing a gesture that plays upon antisemitic tropes on an internet livestream, then stayed in the spotlight Tuesday night as he caught 12 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

After the game, he expressed frustration on social media with a post that referenced referees before removing it.

"It's just a lack of awareness and just some frustration," Nacua said about the postgame post. "I know there are moments when I feel, man, you watch other games and you see the calls some guys get, and you wish you could get some of those -- but that's just how football is played."

Earlier Thursday, Nacua posted his apology in an Instagram post.

"I had no idea this act was antisemitic in nature and perpetuated harmful stereotypes against Jewish people," he said. "I deeply apologize to anyone who was offended by my actions as I do not stand for any form of racism, bigotry or hate of another group of people."

The statement is posted on a blue square, the logo for the Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.

Nacua appeared on a livestream earlier in the week hosted by internet personality Adin Ross, who suggested that Nacua perform the gesture as a touchdown celebration. The football player said he would and demonstrated how it would look.

Nacua's comments on the livestream and after the game overshadowed his performance in postgame discussion, but Rams coach Sean McVay dismissed the idea it was a distraction as Los Angeles prepared for the important game against their division rival.

"It wasn't a distraction at all," McVay said. "Did you think his play showed he was distracted? I didn't think so either. He went off today."

In addition to setting a career high for receiving yards, Nacua reached 4,000 yards in career receiving in 42 games, tying him with Odell Beckham Jr. and Justin Jefferson for the fastest. According to the team, he also became the third receiver ever to have 160 or more receiving yards in three straight games.

California congressman Eric Swalwell was among those who criticized Nacua, saying it was especially insensitive in light of the attack in Sydney, Australia, that killed 15 people at a Hanukkah celebration.

"The Los Angeles Jewish community is on edge after the Bondi Beach massacre," Swallwell wrote on X. "He promises an antisemitic touchdown dance for his Thursday night game. He should apologize or be dropped."

The NFL issued a statement condemning "all forms of discrimination and derogatory behavior directed towards any group or individual."

"The continuing rise of antisemitism must be addressed across the world, and the NFL will continue to stand with our partners in this fight," the league said. "Hatred has no place in our sport or society."

Nacua also criticized NFL referees on the livestream, calling them "the worst" and saying they make incorrect calls because "they want to be on TV, too."

After the game Thursday, McVay echoed Nacua's apology.

"He was very apologetic," McVay said. "He's a young guy that's a great kid that's continuing to learn about just the platform that he has. I love him, we're going to continue to put our arm around him to help him learn and grow, but we never want to do things that ever offend anybody and I know he feels that same way."