WR Puka Nacua goes on injured reserve for Rams as their roster flexibility dwindles

The Los Angeles Rams have placed receiver Puka Nacua on injured reserve, officially sidelining their All-Pro receiver for at least the next month.

The Rams announced the decision Thursday, one day after coach Sean McVay said the team hadn't determined whether it could afford to use an injured reserve slot for Nacua, who injured ligaments in his knee and toe on the final offensive snap of last week's win at Washington.

Nacua will miss at least the next four games for the Rams (5-4), who will be without their top two receivers for at least the next two games.

Davante Adams will miss his fourth straight game with a hamstring injury when the Rams visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, but he hopes to return for a home game against Kansas City on Dec. 3.

The Rams had just four healthy wide receivers left on their 53-man roster this week before they promoted Brennan Presley from the practice squad Thursday. They also signed receiver Tyler Scott back to the practice squad after he spent the second half of last season with the unit.

Nacua has 70 receptions for 715 yards and four touchdowns in just seven games this season, driving the Rams' offense with his playmaking and versatility in his fourth NFL season. He won't be eligible to return from IR before the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 20.

A season of heavy injury losses has depleted the Rams' roster flexibility heading into the second half of the regular season.

The Rams have already activated three players from injured reserve, including All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, and they have said they intend to activate Adams, defensive tackle Kobie Turner and tight end Terrance Ferguson before the season ends. If those moves happen and Nacua also returns, the Rams will have just one additional opportunity to designate a player to return from injured reserve in the regular season.