Rams, Chargers NFL draft tracker for Los Angeles' 2025 picks

The wait for the 2025 NFL draft is almost over, and this year, the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers both have first-round picks.

Aside from the Super Bowl, the NFL draft is one of football's biggest nights, where teams prepare war rooms trying to finalize their decisions on which athletes to sign.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 8: A general view of the 2025 NFL Draft logo at the NFL Experience fan festival a day prior to Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles inside of the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 08, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Don Juan Moore / Getty Images

At this year's draft, the Rams and the Chargers will be making picks in the first round. The Rams will have eight picks in this year's draft while the Chargers will have 10.

During the 2024 season, the Bolts finished 11-6 and second in the AFC West. Finishing up last season, the Rams were 10-7 and first in the NFC West.

The Rams' draft day headquarters will look different this year. The team has decided to move its draft operations to one of the Los Angeles Fire Department stations in Van Nuys. The team wants to honor first responders who battled the recent wildfires.

A few months after the draft, the Chargers will face the Detroit Lions in the annual Hall of Fame Game as part of Enshrinement Week. The game will take place on July 31 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

What picks do the Chargers have in the 2025 NFL draft?

According to the Chargers' website, the Bolts have more picks than they did last year. They have 10 picks in the draft, including three compensatory picks they were awarded on March 11.

The team had the 22nd overall pick in the first round.

Heading into the draft, sports analysts at ESPN say the Chargers are in need of a wide receiver, tight end, defensive tackle, offensive guard and running back.

Several mock drafts tried to predict which players will be selected in each round. In one such draft, ESPN analysts predicted that the Bolts would select Kenneth Grant from the University of Michigan. Grant is a defensive tackle from Indiana.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter are familiar with Grant when they were on the coaching staff at Michigan.

However, they chose University of North Carolina running back Omarion Hampton.

Here are the rest of the Chargers' picks:

Round 2: (No. 55)

Round 3: (No. 86)

Round 4: (No. 125 overall)

Round 5: (No. 158 overall)

Round 6: (No. 181 overall from New England)*

Round 6: (No. 199 overall)

Round 6: (No. 209 overall - compensatory pick)

Round 6: (No. 214 overall - compensatory pick)

Round 7: (No. 256 overall - compensatory pick)

What picks do the Rams have in the 2025 NFL draft?

The Rams have a first-round pick for the second year in a row after going seven seasons without one from 2017 to 2023, according to the team's website. The team will have eight picks in this year's draft.

The Rams have the 26th overall pick in the first round.

ESPN sports analysts say heading into the draft, the Rams are in need of a cornerback, linebacker, wide receiver, quarterback and running back.

A mock draft by ESPN predicts the New York Giants will make a trade to move up and send picks 34 and 99 to the Rams. This trade is not official and is only being predicted by ESPN sports analysts. In reality, they traded the 26th overall pick to the Atlanta Falcons.

Round 3: No. 90 overall

Round 3: No. 101 overall (special compensatory)

Round 4: No. 127 overall

Round 6: No. 190 overall (from Atlanta Falcons)

Round 6: No. 195 overall (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

Round 6: No. 201 overall

Round 6: No. 202 overall (from Chicago Bears in Jonah Jackson trade)

How to watch the 2025 NFL draft?

The 2025 NFL draft will take place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Round 1 will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, with Round 2 starting at 4 p.m. Day three of the draft will include Rounds 4 through 7 and will be at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The draft will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ABC, NFL Network, NFL Channel and NFL+.