Los Angeles pursuit leads to crash on LAX property; 1 injured

A person was injured early Sunday morning after a pursuit led to a crash on LAX property, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pursuit that began on allegations of a driver speeding and racing was terminated around 1:49 a.m. after officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle.

At 2:07 a.m., the CHP received reports that the suspect vehicle crashed off of the 105 Freeway and onto surface streets around Nash Street and Imperial Highway, which is property of LAX.

A person was transported with injuries after the crash, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately made clear. In total, two people were detained.

No additional details were immediately made available. Investigations remained ongoing as of 9 a.m. Sunday.