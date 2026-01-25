Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles pursuit leads to crash on LAX property; 1 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

A person was injured early Sunday morning after a pursuit led to a crash on LAX property, authorities said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a pursuit that began on allegations of a driver speeding and racing was terminated around 1:49 a.m. after officers lost sight of the suspect vehicle. 

At 2:07 a.m., the CHP received reports that the suspect vehicle crashed off of the 105 Freeway and onto surface streets around Nash Street and Imperial Highway, which is property of LAX.

A person was transported with injuries after the crash, though the extent of the injuries was not immediately made clear. In total, two people were detained.

No additional details were immediately made available. Investigations remained ongoing as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue