Several Los Angeles public libraries offer free on-site immigration services

Several Los Angeles public libraries offer free on-site immigration and naturalization services to the public.
Through the New American Initiative, staff at the libraries can provide assistance and information regarding immigration, host citizenship classes, and resources for DACA and Green Card renewals.
The initiative was launched in LA in January 2018 under Mayor Eric Garcetti. New American Centers offer free and confidential meetings with staff.
"As the second-largest city in the United States, Los Angeles is home to immigrants from more than 140 countries," the LA public libraries website said. "We are working together with our community partners to bring important information to you about immigration and citizenship."
LA public libraries with New American Centers:
- Central Library
- Pacoima Branch Library
- Junipero Serra Branch Library
- Pio Pico - Koreatown Branch Library
- Echo Park Branch Library
- Wilmington Branch Library
Use this link to make an appointment with a library staff member.