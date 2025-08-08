Los Angeles public health officials confirm measles case in LAX traveler

Los Angeles public health officials on Friday confirmed another case of measles in a traveler heading through Los Angeles International Airport.

According to the L.A. County Department of Public Health, someone traveling aboard arriving China Airlines flight #008 at the Tom Bradley International Terminal B, at gate 153, on Aug. 2 was sick with measles.

Related: LA County resident tests positive for measles after Texas trip

Anyone in Terminal B between around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 and 12:35 a.m. on Aug. 3, or aboard the same flight, may have been exposed. People sitting near the traveler will be notified by their respective local health department, according to health officials.

"The CDC and local public health departments routinely work together to investigate communicable disease exposures on international flights to the United States," said a statement from the department.

Typically, people exposed to measles are at risk of developing the virus between seven and 21 days. Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, fatigue and red eyes. After about four days of preliminary symptoms, people can develop a red rash that usually begins to develop on the head before spreading along the body.

Related: Public health officials confirm new measles case in LA County

There is no cure or treatment, but health officials advise that the best defense is the measles vaccine.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness that can linger in the air and on surfaces, making it easy to spread, particularly among those who are not protected from it," said a statement from Dr. Muntu Davis, a Los Angeles County Health Officer. "A person can spread the illness before they even show symptoms, and it can take seven to twenty-one days for symptoms to show up after exposure. Measles can lead to severe disease in young children and vulnerable adults. The best way to protect yourself and your family from infection is with the highly effective measles vaccine."

In February, public health officials confirmed a measles case in an Orange County infant who also traveled through LAX. The announcement came in the midst of what they called the worst outbreak in 30 years.