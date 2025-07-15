Los Angeles police recover more than 140 vehicles allegedly stolen by "bandit tow" companies

Authorities on Tuesday warned drivers to be on the lookout for "bandit tow" companies, as they detailed an elaborate scheme they uncovered in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles.

During a news conference at the Van Nuys Community Police Station, the L.A. Police Department and the California Highway Patrol revealed that about 145 illegally impounded vehicles had been recovered by law enforcement during the execution of a search warrant last week.

Authorities said a company operating as "Legends Auto" or "Legends Enterprises" in Van Nuys was the subject of numerous criminal complaints. Citizens claimed that, after they were involved in minor traffic collisions, they were approached by a "witness" who offered to provide video of the incident to their insurance provider in exchange for their phone number. They'd then receive a text message claiming to be from their insurance provider, stating that a tow company is going to take their car to Legends.

Believing the tow was set up by their insurance company, citizens would sign documentation and later receive an inflated invoice, charging them several thousands of dollars for service, said LAPD Lieutenant Laurel Friedlander. Legends allegedly would then hold vehicles "for ransom," refusing to return them to their owners until paid in full.

Friedlander detailed one case in which a woman refused tow and service from Legends following a minor traffic collision. She said the woman's vehicle was then towed from her house overnight, and Legends refused to return it until their invoice was paid. That case could be charged as grand theft auto, Friedlander said.

LAPD Detective Guy Pereira said no arrests have been made yet, but they will likely come shortly. Some victims' vehicles have been returned since the execution of a search warrant, while others will be returned shortly.

The CHP offered advice to those who are in a fender bender.

"The golden rule is if you did not call the tow truck to tow your car, you are, in high likelihood, going to be a victim of a bandit tow operation," said Lt. Joe Dominguez