High-speed police pursuit ends in the San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the San Fernando Valley.

The car appeared to be damaged, with sparks flying from the front tires. The suspect sped through city streets without headlights and at speeds of 80-90 mph.

At times, the suspect veered onto the wrong side of the road as a helicopter's spotlight tracked it. 

After speeding through streets in Sherman Oaks and Studio City, the driver suddenly pulled over to the side of the road. After stopping, three people put their hands outside of the car's windows as officers arrived. 

