Los Angeles police ask for help identifying child found abandoned in car in Highland Park

Los Angeles Police Department officers and Department of Children and Family Services personnel are seeking help from the public to identify a boy who was found inside of an abandoned car in Highland Park on Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 300 block of N. Avenue 52 at around 10 a.m. after receiving reports of an attempted grand theft, said a news release from LAPD. The car's owner told them that he saw someone trying to steal his car before they ran from the area on foot.

"The victim then observed that an approximately 2-year-old child and a dog were left behind in the victim's vehicle," the release said.

A photo of the child that LAPD officers are hoping to identify. Los Angeles Police Department

Though they searched the area for the suspect, police did not find anyone.

DCFS officials were called to the scene and took custody of the child, who hasn't yet been identified. Officers noted that the dog "appeared familiar" with the child, and it was placed in the care of Los Angeles County Animal Services.

"Efforts to identify the child through all available means have been unsuccessful, and no custodial parent or family member has contacted the police to locate the child," the release said.

Police described the child as having a medium complexion with curly brown hair. He was wearing a gray quarter-zip sweater.

A photo of the dog found inside the abandoned car with the unidentified child in Highland Park. Los Angeles Police Department

Anyone who knows the boy or who has additional information was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 561-3211 or the DCFS Hotline at (800) 540-4000.