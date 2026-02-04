DUI suspect dances in front of officers after Los Angeles pursuit

A DUI suspect danced in front of officers after a pursuit through Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department began the pursuit near the Mid-City area, but the suspect led officers through Koreatown and into the Westlake District.

During the chase, the suspect veered through lanes and made sudden, erratic turns while police were close behind.

The driver continued to evade police until driving into a busy parking lot near the intersection of S. Bonie Brae and W. 6th Streets. After realizing they were blocked in, the suspect jumped out of the vehicle and started dancing in front of the police.

The suspect got out of the vehicle and started dancing in front of officers at the end of the pursuit. CBS LA

Officers quickly swarmed the person and placed the suspect in custody.