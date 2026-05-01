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Los Angeles police in pursuit of an assault with a deadly weapon suspect

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Los Angeles Police Department was in pursuit of assault with a deadly weapon suspects.

The chase started near Hollywood and continued through downtown LA. The suspect drove on the wrong side of the road several times. 

Officers believed there were four people in the car, some of whom were armed. 

They drove around downtown streets until ditching the car near S. Hill and W. Sixth streets. At least three of the suspects stayed in the car and surrendered to police.

It appeared that only the driver ran off. 

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