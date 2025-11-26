Watch CBS News
Local News

Los Angeles police pursue speeding driver in the San Fernando Valley

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Read Full Bio
Matthew Rodriguez

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a speeding driver in the San Fernando Valley. 

Officers said the suspect ran several red lights. During the pursuit, the suspect had turned off the car's headlights. 

The suspect led police through city streets and freeways near Van Nuys before driving into a Tarzana neighborhood. There, an officer attempted a PIT maneuver twice before several suspects ditched the car in the middle of the road. 

They tried to run away, but the officers quickly caught up to them. 

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue