Los Angeles police pursue speeding driver in the San Fernando Valley

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a speeding driver in the San Fernando Valley.

Officers said the suspect ran several red lights. During the pursuit, the suspect had turned off the car's headlights.

The suspect led police through city streets and freeways near Van Nuys before driving into a Tarzana neighborhood. There, an officer attempted a PIT maneuver twice before several suspects ditched the car in the middle of the road.

They tried to run away, but the officers quickly caught up to them.