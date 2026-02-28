Stolen vehicle suspect tackled by LAPD officers after lengthy pursuit in Long Beach

Los Angeles Police Department officers are chasing a stolen vehicle near Long Beach.

The chase began somewhere in South Los Angeles, LAPD officers said.

The chase continued in a similar pattern as the driver continued to drive around the same neighborhoods, sometimes speeding and cutting corners, with LAPD officers still following close behind. At some points, they drove through Compton and the surrounding area, but again returned to Long Beach.

There also appeared to be at least one passenger in the vehicle, a red sedan.

SkyCal was overhead as the driver sped down surface streets in the Los Cerritos area. They were also seen swerving around other drivers and traveling on the wrong side of the road.

At around 10 p.m., as the suspect and passenger got out of the vehicle near E. Barclay Street and Long Beach Boulevard, where they both attempted to run from police on foot.

The driver was tackled in the backyard of a home near E. Allington Street and White Avenue and taken into custody. It's unclear if the passenger was arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.