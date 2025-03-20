Watch CBS News
Vacant Los Angeles Pacific Dining Car restaurant goes up in flames, again

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant, historic LA restaurant
Firefighters battle blaze at vacant, historic LA restaurant 01:41

Fire crews battled flames at adjoining vacant buildings in the Westlake District of Los Angeles Thursday morning, one of those buildings being the shuttered Pacific Dining Car restaurant.

This marks the second fire at the iconic restaurant within one year. The century-old, official historic cultural monument was heavily damaged by flames in August 2024.

On Thursday around 6:50 a.m., Los Angeles Fire Department crews first responded to a fire at a vacant, two-story office building at 1310 W. 6th Street. Crews discovered the flames spread to the attached Pacific Dining Car restaurant, according to LAFD.

The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes and no injuries were reported.  The cause is under investigation.

screenshot-2025-03-20-073713.png
Fire crews battle flames at the Pacific Dining Car restaurant early Thursday morning.  KCAL News

The remodeled railway train opened as the Pacific Dining Car restaurant in 1921, offering diners a unique experience.

Over the next nearly 100 years, it was a fixture of fine dining in LA and featured in various television shows and movies including "Training Day" and "Chinatown."

In 2020, several months into the pandemic, the restaurant closed and auctioned off its equipment, furniture and décor. Bidding for the marquee sign reached a price tag of $1,500 at one point, while the vintage cash register was also a fan favorite at auction.

marquee-sign.jpg
The marquee sign belonging to the Pacific Dining Car restaurant. September 2020. (Credit: Pacific Dining Car)

The historical designation came about in 2023, intending to be the beginning of restoration efforts bringing the famed LA restaurant back to its former glory. 

On Yelp's website, Pacific Dining Car is listed as "temporarily closed, with a reopening date of June 24, 2025."

