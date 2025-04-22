3 Southern California restaurants make Yelp's top 100 family-friendly list

Finding a place to eat out where kids are welcome and food quality matches the discerning adult palate isn't always easy, but Yelp reviewers have some recommendations.

Diners have put three Los Angeles-area spots on the nation's "Top 100 Family Friendly Restaurants in 2025" list. Yelp's just-released list includes restaurants from Newport Beach, Valencia and Cerritos.

"The places on this list understand the needs of young diners, and often provide kids' menus, booster seats, and helpful extras to keep children engaged," Yelp wrote.

The restaurants were selected based on the number of reviews mentioning "family friendly." The company ranked those spots using various factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning "family friendly."

Coming in at No. 11 is Sgt. Pepperoni's Pizza in Newport Beach, "serving up peace, love and pizza," since 1976. The restaurant's website says there are multiple large screen TVs, an arcade for the kids and a small outdoor patio area. Beatles-inspired music and décor -- and happy hour is for the adults. "Sgt. Pepperoni's isn't just a restaurant – it's a cherished local experience," the website says.

Valencia holds the No. 31 spot, with The Local Pub & Grill. "Enjoy a craft beer or cocktail and delicious entrée with family and friends…even your pup…and catch the game on one of our many large screen TVs," the restaurant's website says.

Large screen TVs are throughout the restaurant, and diners can enjoy a Bavarian brauhaus pretzel, pickle chips, and some bacon wrapped asparagus before the sliders and burgers are served, inside, or outdoors.

At No. 48, Nine Seafood Restaurant in Cerritos takes diners to the sea with a cajun/ creole, seafood and thai inspired menu. The casual dining spot has playful décor that includes a mounted plastic shark's head, fish netting, a boat's helm and all things nautical. Reviews on Yelp raved about the restaurant's seafood boils.

"Wow!! This is so far by far by a large length THE BEST seafood boil I've had …" -- Yelp Dojo A.

The No. 1 spot went to Little Matt's in Houston, Texas, No.2 is Joe's Farm Grill in Gilbert, Arizona, and No. 3 is Esters Virginia Village in Denver, Colorado.