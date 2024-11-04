Los Angeles Metro to offer free rides on Election Day

LA Metro is offering free rides on Election Day

In efforts to encourage voting, Los Angeles Metro is offering free rides throughout its system on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Metro will not collect fares from midnight to 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 5 on all Metro buses, trains, Metro Bike Share, and Metro Micro.

Drop boxes have also been placed near Metro stations in partnership with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's Office

These drop boxes are strategically placed in unpaid areas, in clear view of CCTV cameras, and designed to deter tampering.

Stations with vote-by-mail drop boxes:



· Union Station (east portal)

· El Monte Bus Transit Center (plaza area)

· Harbor Gateway Transit Center (transit plaza area)

· Harbor Freeway C Line (park and ride area)

· Hollywood/Western B Line (plaza area)

· North Hollywood B Line (east plaza area)

· Norwalk C Line (east plaza area)

· Westlake/MacArthur Park B & D Lines (courtyard area)

· Wilshire/Vermont B & D Lines (courtyard area)

Additionally, Metro headquarters in Union Station will have a voting center on Tuesday, Nov. 5 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

For more information, visit metro.net.