Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass set to speak amid Justice Department lawsuit over sanctuary policies

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is expected to speak at City Hall on Tuesday morning, a day after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit claiming that the city's sanctuary policies are illegal and "interfere with and discriminate against the Federal Government's enforcement of federal immigration law."

In the lawsuit, Justice Department prosecutors argue that a city ordinance signed by Bass in December, Prohibition of the Use of City Resources for Federal Immigration Enforcement, prevents U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents from carrying out their duties under federal law in violation of the Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

The lawsuit accuses city officials of working to "thwart the will of the American people" by codifying sanctuary policies into law shortly after President Trump's victory in the November 2024 election.

Court documents also name the Los Angeles City Council and Council President Marqueece Harris-Dawson as defendants in the lawsuit.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California said Monday that the "lawsuit holds the City of Los Angeles accountable for deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law."

In June, the Trump administration ramped up immigration operations in Southern California, prompting protests in downtown Los Angeles that led to violence between some demonstrators and law enforcement.