LAPD chief defends department actions during recent Los Angeles protests

The Los Angeles Police Department chief issued a written statement, defending the department's response to recent protests stemming from immigration enforcement that began in Los Angeles County a few weeks ago.

In his statement, Chief Jim McDonnell started by acknowledging "fear and pain" within the community related to federal enforcement, but said peaceful expression opposing the actions, "has at times been hijacked by violence, vandalism, and criminal aggression."

Protests began after several daytime June 6 immigration raids took place in the Westlake District, downtown and South LA. Crowds formed, and protesters attempted to prevent federal agents from detaining people. Protests continued for days in Los Angeles, leading to the deployment of National Guard and U.S. Marines troops by President Trump.

McDonnell clarified on June 6 that the LAPD was not assisting federal agents with immigration enforcement. "While the LAPD will continue to have a visible presence in all our communities to ensure public safety, we will not assist or participate in any sort of mass deportations, nor will the LAPD try to determine an individual's immigration status," he said in a statement.

As downtown L.A. demonstrations continued to escalate into violence, Mayor Karen Bass implemented a curfew, starting on June 10, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Police issued dispersal orders to enforce the curfew for the downtown one-square-mile area, which remained in effect for one week, until June 17.

McDonnell wrote that officers faced dangerous, fluid, and violent conditions "when demonstrators began throwing objects, setting fires, and refusing to disperse after repeated lawful orders were given." He defended the officers saying they were "justified in taking swift and measured action to prevent further harm and restore public safety."

Part of the action taken by police officers included less-lethal tools, such as "40mm foam rounds and chemical agents." The chief said that in all, 52 officers were injured and needed medical treatment after responding to protests.

"Commercial-grade fireworks that could kill were launched directly at them. Bottles, bricks, and projectiles were hurled at their heads and bodies, in addition to incendiary devices and Molotov cocktails. A motorcycle was weaponized and deliberately driven into a police skirmish line," McDonnell wrote.

The chief acknowledged that some have questioned the department's tactics. He wrote that "the department was in contact with city leaders and operated within a unified command structure alongside multiple local and regional agencies, including the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and the California Highway Patrol."

McDonnell wrote that the dispersal orders met legal standards, with every effort made to ensure they were heard. "Orders are given in both English and Spanish and are delivered using ground-level amplified systems or, when necessary, by helicopter," he wrote.

"If there are gaps in how these orders were heard, we will address them. But the claim that orders were not given simply because they weren't heard by all is misleading and ignores the realities of large, loud, and often chaotic crowds."

McDonnell wrote that any injury incurred during the protests is a cause for concern and review. "A comprehensive evaluation of each use-of-force incident, including a full independent investigation by the Office of Inspector General is underway."

Last week, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman announced that at least 30 people have been charged with various crimes in connection with recent protests.

Hochman said that while hundreds have been arrested in the city of Los Angeles for curfew violations and failure to disperse orders since the onset of the protests, others face more serious charges such as assault on a peace officer and felony arson and vandalism.