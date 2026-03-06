Los Angeles Marathon awarding medals to runners who complete 18 miles

With forecasts predicting a high of 84 degrees on Sunday, Los Angeles Marathon organizers will offer medals to runners who complete 18 miles.

"If you're having a tough day and want to end your race before 26.2, you can choose to take the turn at Mile 18 and head into the finish line early," the McCourt Foundation, which organizes the race, wrote on its website.

The McCourt Foundation said runners do not need to tell anyone about their decision and just take a detour. Organizers told racers to look for the Charity Half Finish signage on the left side of the road, just past mile 18 on Santa Monica Boulevard.

"You will still receive your finisher medal and any challenge medal you've earned, and your official race results will be updated at a later date to reflect your time and mileage," the McCourt Foundation wrote. "There is no shame in making a smart decision for your body."

Organizers said this option will only be available this year.

If runners need to drop out of the marathon at any point, organizers urged them to report to the nearest medical or aid station. Shuttles will pick people up, starting at the mile 7 water station, all the way through mile 23. The vans will be at the medical station at even mile markers, and aid stations will be at the odd mile markers.

"You've already accomplished something remarkable just by getting to the start line," the McCourt Foundation wrote. "No matter how many miles you complete on race day, you should be proud of what you've done."

The marathon will kick off at Dodger Stadium at 7 a.m. and end at Santa Monica Boulevard and the Avenue of Stars in Century City.