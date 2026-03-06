Los Angeles Marathon to impact several roads across the city. Here's a look at the closures.

As thousands of runners and walkers get ready to participate in the 2026 LA Marathon on Sunday, several roads will be impacted by closures.

The "Stadium to the Stars" marathon will go through some of the city's historic neighborhoods and famous landmarks. The list of iconic venues participants will pass along the 26.2-mile course includes the Capitol Records Tower, Olvera Street, the Chinatown Dragon Gate, Rodeo Drive and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The marathon will kick off at Dodger Stadium at 7 a.m. and end at Santa Monica Boulevard and the Avenue of Stars in Century City.

Most of the freeways and roads will begin to close at 3 a.m. on race day. Organizers warn the public that streets near the marathon course will experience traffic delays.

The first LA Marathon was hosted in 1986 and since then it has grown to much more than just a local event. Participants will travel from all over the world to be part of the marathon.

Freeways that will be affected by closures:

Northbound 110

Southbound 110

Northbound 101

Southbound 101

Southbound 405

Major roads that will be affected by closures:

Sunset Boulevard

Hollywood Boulevard

Santa Monica Boulevard

Rodeo Drive

Avenue of the Stars

Wilshire Boulevard

Highland Avenue

Sepulveda Boulevard

Access the full list of road closures here.