Los Angeles man sentenced for pouring alcoholic drink into bird's mouth

A 25-year-old man in Los Angeles pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor animal cruelty charge after he posted a video of himself pouring an alcoholic drink into a bird's mouth last year.

Cesar Gustavo Diaz, 25, was also sentenced to 45 days in LA County Jail, 12 months of probation and 20 days of community labor. He received time served credit for his jail sentence, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He was also ordered to pay $220 in fines and to complete a 24-session animal cruelty counseling program. The LA County Superior Court also banned Diaz, who was already a convicted felon, from possessing animals for five years and owning firearms for 10 years.

Fish and Wildlife said Diaz captured a Cooper's hawk in June 2025. Shortly after, he posted the video of himself pouring the alcoholic drink into the bird's mouth in June 2025. Investigators said that Diaz was already in custody on unrelated charges when they identified him as the suspect.

Cooper's hawks are protected under California and federal law, according to Fish and Wildlife.

The agency urged anyone with information about wildlife crimes to call CalTIP at (888) 334-2258 or through its app.