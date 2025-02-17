Los Angeles Langer's Deli to add 50-cent per egg surcharge

As egg prices climb, some restaurants have responded with higher menu prices while others like the Los Angeles local dining spot, Langer's Deli, are going with an egg surcharge.

Earlier this month, the national restaurant chain Waffle House announced its 50-cent per egg surcharge, and Langer's in the Westlake neighborhood is following suit.

The restaurant's owner, Norm Langer, said in a statement that like many in the industry, "we've seen significant increases in the cost of eggs and other essential ingredients due to supply chain disruptions and inflation."

Instead of raising menu prices across the board, Langer's has "… opted for a modest 50-cent-per-egg surcharge to help offset costs amid the bird flu turmoil while keeping our legendary pastrami sandwiches and other favorites accessible to our loyal customers."

In California, the avian flu has recently wreaked havoc on poultry farms. In Sonoma County, officials declared a state of emergency as nearly a dozen commercial farms had to slaughter more than 1 million birds to control the outbreak in December and January.

Merced County in Central California was also hit hard, as outbreaks at several large commercial egg-producing farms were seen in January.

While bird flu has been around for decades, the current outbreak of the virus that began in early 2022 has prompted officials to slaughter nearly 82 million birds, mostly egg-laying chickens, in 47 U.S. states, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Whenever the disease is found the entire flock is slaughtered to help limit the spread of the virus.

In January, the USDA said the outbreak has impacted more than 7 million chickens in about 40 commercial flocks and 24 backyard flocks with most of the outbreaks occurring in January and December In California's North Coast and Central Valley.

Egg shortages, restrictions and high prices have affected supermarkets across the U.S., leaving some grocers to impose egg purchase limits for customers. Trader Joe's is limiting each customer to one dozen of eggs per day purchase.