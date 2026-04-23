Los Angeles judge dismisses Smokey Robinson's defamation claim in countersuit of former workers

A judge dismissed Smokey Robinson's defamation claim in a countersuit filed by the Motown legend after former domestic workers employed by Robinson and his wife filed a lawsuit against the couple, claiming state Labor Code violations and sexual abuse allegations.

The decision came after the judge said there is no evidence that the ex-employees acted with malice in "the clear and convincing standard."

In the May 2025 filed complaint against Robinson, four women identified as Jane Does, alleged that he repeatedly sexually assaulted them at his Chatsworth home. They also accused Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, of failing to take action to prevent the allegations. The complaint seeks $50 million in damages.

The damages listed in the lawsuit include sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, gender violence, and several workplace violations. Robinson's lawyers described the lawsuit as an "extortionate plan." Two newer plaintiffs, identified as Jane Doe 5 and John Doe 1, joined the case in November 2025.

Within the same month the lawsuit was filed, Robinson filed a $500 million countersuit accusing the former housekeepers of defamation, false light, financial elder abuse, conversion, and invasion of privacy.

Part of Robinson's defamation countersuit involves a press conference where the original four plaintiffs called him a "serial rapist," according to court documents.

"Here, the subject statements relate to a matter of public interest because they pertain to sexual assault by a legendary musician," according to the judge.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Kevin Brazile finalized a plaintiff's anti-SLAPP motion in which he did not dismiss the Robinson countersuit in its entirety as requested by the former employees, but did toss all of its defamation aspects because the statements at issue are protected activity.

Court records state, "There is evidence supporting the Robinsons, including inconsistencies and unusual circumstances, like encouraging a sister to work after the assaults. However, the evidence of actual malice does not approach the clear and convincing standard."

Brazile said Robinson's allegations of emotional distress and financial elder abuse can move forward to the extent they are not based on defamation. He also let stand the singer's claims for conversion, invasion of privacy and a violation of the Penal Code.