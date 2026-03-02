Los Angeles-area Purim celebrations impacted by military operations in Iran

Despite being a day of joyful and colorful costume parties, some Purim celebrations in Los Angeles were a balance of hope and fear on Monday evening for many Jewish-Iranian Angelenos.

For those still celebrating, they saw the holiday as one to rejoice and share their concerns for loved ones in Israel and Iran, where military operations have been ongoing since the U.S. and Israel launched joint airstrikes that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other Iranian government officials over the weekend.

For Sam Yebri, an Iranian-Jewish Angeleno who was celebrating Purim on Monday, he says the day is a heavy kind of nuance.

"For a lot of us who have family in Iran, after January 8 of this year, we lost all touch with them," he said of his family back in Iran. "Our WhatsApp, our texts, Telegram signals were not responded to. So, we don't know who's alive or dead and the only hope we have to ever see our family members alive in Iran is if this regime is removed."

Others say that the death of Khamenei has them feeling more optimistic than ever for the possible change in Iran.

"This is like a rescue mission for the people. We want peace and we have to undo years of a tyrannical ruler, so there's some work to be done," said Shervin Natan.

All of those on hand noted the striking parallel between Purim, which commemorates the salvation of the Jewish people from annihilation in ancient Persia, and the dismantling of government in what is now Iran.

"There's always going to be one that wants to oppress the Jews and oppress people all over the world, and that's what we try and fight," said Alex Rachmanony. "That's tonight, what we're trying to celebrate."

Jewish leaders, dressed in costume for the holiday, explained that their community's history taught them to balance sorrow and optimism, and they're watching as LA's Iranian-Jewish community leans into its dreams.

"As Jews, we don't celebrate death, but we celebrate freedom," said Sinai Temple Rabbi Nicole Guzik. "We're celebrating the freedom of the people who have been oppressed for 47 years."

"The hope that they have that one day they can see where their families came from, that is a hope that I've never seen in my life," said Sinai Temple Rabbi Erez Sherman.

Despite the cautious optimism, many said they're still concerned for how long the war could last, especially after President Trump said on Monday that operations could continue for over a month.