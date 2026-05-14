Los Angeles hospitals sees increase in e-bike crashes and injuries

Doctors at Los Angeles' Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and Children's Hospital said they have seen a growing number of patients from e-bike crashes.

"Saving their life the first day is just the beginning," said Dr. Galinos Barmparas, a surgeon at Cedars-Sinai.

Cedars-Sinai's trauma teams see the aftermath of e-bike crashes firsthand. Barmparas often treats patients with the most serious injuries. He said he's seen people with massive road rashes, head and brain injuries, as well as fractures to their arms and face.

Barmparas said many of his patients are teenagers. He explained that speed, mixed with young riders taking risks, can quickly turn dangerous.

"It's heartbreaking to see that the kid was just trying to have some fun and they come in with devastating injuries that change their life forever," Barmparas said.

Children's Hospital in Los Angeles said the number of e-bike injuries sending kids to the emergency room has climbed sharply in the last few years. Doctors said they had a total of six injuries in 2023, 12 in 2024 and 34 last year. In the first five months of 2026, the hospital has treated 21 patients.

Dr. Alan Nager said the data turned into a reality for him a few days ago.

"The patient I had was a 13-year-old who came in unresponsive," he said. "WE had to put a breathing tube down. We had to give various medications for possible brain swelling."

Doctors hope the cases serve as a warning for riders to slow down and to always wear a helmet.

"We do our best to save the patient, but the best trauma story is a story that never happens," Barmparas said.

Doctors said they have also treated people hit by e-bikes, stressing that both riders and pedestrians need to stay alert and aware of their surroundings.

They warned against riding with a passenger unless the e-bike is specifically designed for it.