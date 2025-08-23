Watch CBS News
Los Angeles encampment fire leaves 1 dead

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A person was killed in a fire at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood near 4628 S Western Avenue. Responding firefighters found a trailer engulfed in flames at the encampment.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered human remains inside the trailer.

The deceased person is yet to be identified. 

No other injuries were reported. The LAFD said the person's cause of death and the origins of the fire remain top priority for the investigation moving forward.

