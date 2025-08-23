Los Angeles encampment fire leaves 1 dead

A person was killed in a fire at a homeless encampment in Los Angeles early Saturday morning, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the blaze was first reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood near 4628 S Western Avenue. Responding firefighters found a trailer engulfed in flames at the encampment.

After extinguishing the fire, crews discovered human remains inside the trailer.

The deceased person is yet to be identified.

No other injuries were reported. The LAFD said the person's cause of death and the origins of the fire remain top priority for the investigation moving forward.